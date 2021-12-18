This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

We'd be surprised if Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Development Officer, David Myles, recently sold US$103k worth of stock at US$10.30 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 1.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Olema Pharmaceuticals

In fact, the recent sale by David Myles was the biggest sale of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$9.62. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:OLMA Insider Trading Volume December 18th 2021

Does Olema Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Olema Pharmaceuticals insiders own about US$44m worth of shares. That equates to 12% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Olema Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Olema Pharmaceuticals shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Olema Pharmaceuticals. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Olema Pharmaceuticals (2 are significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

