This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

We note that the Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Independent Chairman of the Board, William Skoglund, recently sold US$61k worth of stock for US$13.44 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 5.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Old Second Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Dennis Klaeser bought US$504k worth of shares at a price of US$12.00 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$13.98. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 108.30k shares worth US$1.3m. On the other hand they divested 31.61k shares, for US$423k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Old Second Bancorp insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:OSBC Insider Trading Volume January 19th 2022

Insider Ownership of Old Second Bancorp

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Old Second Bancorp insiders own about US$34m worth of shares. That equates to 5.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Old Second Bancorp Tell Us?

An insider sold Old Second Bancorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insiders do own shares. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Old Second Bancorp. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Old Second Bancorp (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

