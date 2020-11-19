This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Anyone interested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) should probably be aware that the Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Merrill, recently divested US$422k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$34.30 each. That sale was 17% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OGE Energy

Notably, that recent sale by Stephen Merrill is the biggest insider sale of OGE Energy shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$33.28. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 4.01k shares for US$132k. But they sold 21.30k shares for US$724k. All up, insiders sold more shares in OGE Energy than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:OGE Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2020

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of OGE Energy

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that OGE Energy insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$26m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The OGE Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at OGE Energy, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for OGE Energy (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.