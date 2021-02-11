This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

We'd be surprised if NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Christopher Jensen, recently sold US$348k worth of stock at US$183 per share. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 61% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NXP Semiconductors

The Independent Chairman of the Board, Peter Bonfield, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$158 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$188). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 45% of Peter Bonfield's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.67k shares worth US$219k. But insiders sold 41.62k shares worth US$6.4m. All up, insiders sold more shares in NXP Semiconductors than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:NXPI Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does NXP Semiconductors Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. NXP Semiconductors insiders own about US$227m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The NXP Semiconductors Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for NXP Semiconductors (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

But note: NXP Semiconductors may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.