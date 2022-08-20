This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

We wouldn't blame Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Thomas Carter, the President & COO recently netted about US$1.0m selling shares at an average price of US$201. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nexstar Media Group

The Independent Director, John Muse, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$188 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$198, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was 82% of John Muse's holding.

In the last year Nexstar Media Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:NXST Insider Trading Volume August 20th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Nexstar Media Group insiders own 4.8% of the company, worth about US$365m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nexstar Media Group Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Nexstar Media Group makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Nexstar Media Group (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

