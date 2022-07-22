This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

We'd be surprised if Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) shareholders haven't noticed that the President, Keith Sullivan, recently sold US$236k worth of stock at US$3.72 per share. That sale was 17% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Neuronetics

Notably, that recent sale by Keith Sullivan is the biggest insider sale of Neuronetics shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$3.48. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Neuronetics shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$3.98, on average. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$3.48. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:STIM Insider Trading Volume July 22nd 2022

Insider Ownership of Neuronetics

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.7m worth of Neuronetics stock, about 2.9% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Neuronetics Tell Us?

Insiders sold Neuronetics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Neuronetics you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

