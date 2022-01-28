This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Investors may wish to note that the Senior VP of Neuronetics, Inc., Stephen Furlong, recently netted US$63k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$3.62. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 16%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Neuronetics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Keith Sullivan, for US$820k worth of shares, at about US$17.96 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$3.40. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In total, Neuronetics insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$13.16, on average. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (US$3.40), so it probably doesn't tell us a lot about the value on offer today. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:STIM Insider Trading Volume January 28th 2022

Does Neuronetics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Neuronetics insiders own 3.8% of the company, worth about US$3.5m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Neuronetics Insiders?

We note that there's been a little more insider selling than buying, recently. But the difference isn't enough to have us worried. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of Neuronetics insider transactions. And usually insiders own more stock in the company, according to our data. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 5 warning signs for Neuronetics and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

