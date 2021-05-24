This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Anyone interested in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) should probably be aware that a company insider, Matthew Durkee, recently divested US$308k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$40.50 each. That sale was 22% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NBT Bancorp

In fact, the recent sale by Matthew Durkee was the biggest sale of NBT Bancorp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$40.72). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 22% of Matthew Durkee's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of NBT Bancorp shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NBTB Insider Trading Volume May 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of NBT Bancorp

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that NBT Bancorp insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about US$42m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The NBT Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for NBT Bancorp is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, NBT Bancorp makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NBT Bancorp. For example, NBT Bancorp has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

