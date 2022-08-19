This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Anyone interested in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) should probably be aware that the Independent Chairman, Martin Dietrich, recently divested US$433k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$42.50 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 8.7%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

NBT Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Martin Dietrich is the biggest insider sale of NBT Bancorp shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$42.31. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$202k for 5.62k shares. But insiders sold 21.38k shares worth US$901k. All up, insiders sold more shares in NBT Bancorp than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:NBTB Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

I will like NBT Bancorp better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does NBT Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.4% of NBT Bancorp shares, worth about US$44m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The NBT Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at NBT Bancorp, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that NBT Bancorp is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in NBT Bancorp.

Of course NBT Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

