This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI)

Anyone interested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) should probably be aware that the Executive VP, Jason Green, recently divested US$193k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$38.59 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 5.4% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At National Instruments

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Eric Starkloff, sold US$428k worth of shares at a price of US$41.36 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$39.25. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, National Instruments insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:NATI Insider Trading Volume August 10th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does National Instruments Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that National Instruments insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$42m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At National Instruments Tell Us?

An insider sold National Instruments shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that National Instruments is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that National Instruments has 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

But note: National Instruments may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.