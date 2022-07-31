This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC)

Anyone interested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Robert Dean, recently divested US$198k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$41.00 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 14% in their holding.

National Bank Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Robert Dean was the biggest sale of National Bank Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$41.62). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 14% of Robert Dean's stake.

National Bank Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NBHC Insider Trading Volume July 31st 2022

Insider Ownership Of National Bank Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that National Bank Holdings insiders own 2.9% of the company, worth about US$36m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The National Bank Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought National Bank Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing National Bank Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for National Bank Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

