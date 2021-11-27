This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC)

We note that a National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) insider, Brendan Zahl, recently sold US$77k worth of stock for US$45.41 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 5.9%.

National Bank Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Burney Warren, sold US$393k worth of shares at a price of US$40.99 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$43.61, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 26% of Burney Warren's holding.

National Bank Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NBHC Insider Trading Volume November 27th 2021

Insider Ownership of National Bank Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. National Bank Holdings insiders own about US$36m worth of shares. That equates to 2.7% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At National Bank Holdings Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought National Bank Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since National Bank Holdings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing National Bank Holdings. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for National Bank Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

