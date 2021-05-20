This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Some Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Lead Independent Director, Roelof Botha, recently sold a substantial US$6.4m worth of stock at a price of US$93.60 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.7%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Natera

Notably, that recent sale by Roelof Botha is the biggest insider sale of Natera shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$86.75. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Natera insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NTRA Insider Trading Volume May 20th 2021

Does Natera Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Natera insiders own 3.8% of the company, currently worth about US$285m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Natera Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Natera shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Natera and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

