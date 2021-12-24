This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

We note that the Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Independent Director, John Kotts, recently sold US$57k worth of stock for US$83.09 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 8.7%.

Nabors Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by John Kotts was the biggest sale of Nabors Industries shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$86.74). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 8.7% of John Kotts's holding.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NBR Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of Nabors Industries

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Nabors Industries insiders own about US$39m worth of shares. That equates to 5.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nabors Industries Tell Us?

An insider sold Nabors Industries shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Nabors Industries has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

