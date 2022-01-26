This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

We'd be surprised if Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shareholders haven't noticed that the CEO & Director, David Marek, recently sold US$292k worth of stock at US$14.68 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 5.6% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Myovant Sciences

Notably, that recent sale by David Marek is the biggest insider sale of Myovant Sciences shares that we've seen in the last year. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$13.10. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Myovant Sciences didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MYOV Insider Trading Volume January 26th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Myovant Sciences insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 2.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Myovant Sciences Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Myovant Sciences stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Myovant Sciences (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

