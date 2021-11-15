This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of Morgan Stanley, Alistair Darling, recently netted US$99k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$99.46. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 3.0%.

Morgan Stanley Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & CEO, James Gorman, for US$13m worth of shares, at about US$73.59 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$99.85. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 14% of James Gorman's holding.

In the last year Morgan Stanley insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MS Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2021

Does Morgan Stanley Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Morgan Stanley insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$435m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Morgan Stanley Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Morgan Stanley makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Morgan Stanley. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Morgan Stanley (2 don't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

