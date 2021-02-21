This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

We wouldn't blame Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Frank Boykin, the Chief Financial Officer recently netted about US$702k selling shares at an average price of US$166. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 23%, which is notable but not too bad.

Mohawk Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO, Jeffrey Lorberbaum, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$7.2m worth of shares at a price of US$126 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$172. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 0.6% of Jeffrey Lorberbaum's holding.

In total, Mohawk Industries insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MHK Insider Trading Volume February 21st 2021

Does Mohawk Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Mohawk Industries insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$2.0b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Mohawk Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mohawk Industries. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Mohawk Industries.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

