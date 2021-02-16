This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

We note that the Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Independent Director, Kenneth Shropshire, recently sold US$90k worth of stock for US$54.69 per share. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 22%, hardly encouraging.

Moelis Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, sold US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$33.47 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$54.81, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 100% of Navid Mahmoodzadegan's stake.

Moelis insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MC Insider Trading Volume February 17th 2021

Does Moelis Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of Moelis shares, worth about US$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Moelis Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Moelis stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Moelis is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Moelis and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

