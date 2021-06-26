This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

We'd be surprised if Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey Davison, recently sold US$219k worth of stock at US$18.78 per share. That sale was 11% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Mitek Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Jane Thompson, sold US$705k worth of shares at a price of US$16.27 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$19.27. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 48% of Jane Thompson's holding.

Insiders in Mitek Systems didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:MITK Insider Trading Volume June 26th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Mitek Systems insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 2.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Mitek Systems Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Mitek Systems shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Mitek Systems makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 5 warning signs for Mitek Systems and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.