This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Anyone interested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) should probably be aware that the Chairman, Dennis Doll, recently divested US$301k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$100 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 3.2% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Middlesex Water Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP, A. O'Connor, sold US$339k worth of shares at a price of US$85.77 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$102, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 10% of A. O'Connor's holding.

Insiders in Middlesex Water didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Middlesex Water Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 3.9% of Middlesex Water shares, worth about US$69m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Middlesex Water Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Middlesex Water stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Middlesex Water (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

