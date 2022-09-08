This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

We wouldn't blame Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Amy Hood, the Executive VP & CFO recently netted about US$20m selling shares at an average price of US$259. That sale reduced their total holding by 16% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Microsoft

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman & CEO, Satya Nadella, sold US$285m worth of shares at a price of US$349 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$258. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, Microsoft insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:MSFT Insider Trading Volume September 8th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Microsoft

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Microsoft insiders own 0.04% of the company, worth about US$858m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Microsoft Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Microsoft stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Microsoft makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Microsoft.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

