This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Some Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive Vice President of Technology & Products, Scott DeBoer, recently sold a substantial US$1.4m worth of stock at a price of US$90.00 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 7.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Micron Technology

The Executive VP & Chief Business Officer, Sumit Sadana, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$6.2m worth of shares at a price of US$88.00 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$94.42. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 31% of Sumit Sadana's holding.

Insiders in Micron Technology didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:MU Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Micron Technology insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$258m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Micron Technology Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Micron Technology is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Micron Technology. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Micron Technology and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

