This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

We note that the Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Independent Director, Kendall Stork, recently sold US$86k worth of stock for US$43.12 per share. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 16%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Meta Financial Group

The insider, William Tull, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.9m worth of shares at a price of US$20.67 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$43.65). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 33% of William Tull's stake.

Insiders in Meta Financial Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CASH Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Meta Financial Group insiders own about US$32m worth of shares. That equates to 2.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Meta Financial Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Meta Financial Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Meta Financial Group makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Meta Financial Group. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Meta Financial Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

