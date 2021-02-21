This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Some Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Ivor Evans, recently sold a substantial US$3.2m worth of stock at a price of US$32.24 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 23% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Meritor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Jeffrey Craig, for US$11m worth of shares, at about US$28.14 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$31.34, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 63% of Jeffrey Craig's holding.

Insiders in Meritor didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MTOR Insider Trading Volume February 21st 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Meritor

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Meritor insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$51m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Meritor Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Meritor stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Meritor is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Meritor (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

Of course Meritor may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.