This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR)

We'd be surprised if Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior Vice President of Global Operations & Supply Chain, Randal White, recently sold US$276k worth of stock at US$114 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 11% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Masonite International

The President of Global Residential Business, James Hair, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$390k worth of shares at a price of US$97.59 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$113, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 44% of James Hair's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Masonite International shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DOOR Insider Trading Volume March 3rd 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Masonite International insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$39m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Masonite International Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Masonite International is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Masonite International makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Masonite International you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

