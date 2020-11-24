This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC)

Anyone interested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) should probably be aware that the President of Vacation Ownership, Brian Miller, recently divested US$127k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$127 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 4.5% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Michael Yonker, sold US$285k worth of shares at a price of US$96.21 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$129). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 25% of Michael Yonker's holding.

In the last year Marriott Vacations Worldwide insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:VAC Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2020

I will like Marriott Vacations Worldwide better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Marriott Vacations Worldwide insiders own 7.8% of the company, currently worth about US$402m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Marriott Vacations Worldwide (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.