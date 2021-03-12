This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

We note that the Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Independent Director, Virginia Boulet, recently sold US$92k worth of stock for US$14.22 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 7.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lumen Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Martha Bejar, sold US$102k worth of shares at a price of US$10.21 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$13.60. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 23% of Martha Bejar's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$100k for 10.27k shares. On the other hand they divested 16.77k shares, for US$197k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Lumen Technologies than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:LUMN Insider Trading Volume March 12th 2021

Does Lumen Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Lumen Technologies insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$135m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lumen Technologies Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Lumen Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Lumen Technologies that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

