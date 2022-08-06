This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

We wouldn't blame Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Gregory Ulmer, a company insider, recently netted about US$2.9m selling shares at an average price of US$424. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 99% of their entire holding.

Lockheed Martin Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Operating Officer, Frank St. John, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.5m worth of shares at a price of US$438 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$426. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Lockheed Martin shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:LMT Insider Trading Volume August 6th 2022

I will like Lockheed Martin better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.06% of Lockheed Martin shares, worth about US$73m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lockheed Martin Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Lockheed Martin stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Lockheed Martin you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

