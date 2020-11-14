This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Some Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Director, Nathan Zommer, recently sold a substantial US$1.8m worth of stock at a price of US$217 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 2.6%.

Littelfuse Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Director Nathan Zommer was not the only time they sold Littelfuse shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$3.8m worth of shares at a price of US$192 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$225). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 5.8%of Nathan Zommer's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 208.00 shares for US$38k. But insiders sold 69.61k shares worth US$13m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Littelfuse shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:LFUS Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2020

Insider Ownership of Littelfuse

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Littelfuse insiders own about US$121m worth of shares (which is 2.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Littelfuse Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Littelfuse stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Littelfuse and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

