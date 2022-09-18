This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Anyone interested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) should probably be aware that the CEO & Executive Director, John Higgins, recently divested US$268k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$89.35 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 0.8% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by CEO & Executive Director John Higgins was not their only sale of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$481k worth of shares at a price of US$161 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$87.85. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

John Higgins sold a total of 8.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$116. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGM:LGND Insider Trading Volume September 18th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 5.3% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares, worth about US$79m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Ligand Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Of course Ligand Pharmaceuticals may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.