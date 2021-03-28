This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Some Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the VP, CFO & Treasurer, Diane Bessette, recently sold a substantial US$1.0m worth of stock at a price of US$101 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 3.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lennar

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Scott Stowell, sold US$9.3m worth of shares at a price of US$78.72 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$103, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 84% of Scott Stowell's holding.

In the last year Lennar insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:LEN Insider Trading Volume March 28th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Lennar insiders own about US$2.7b worth of shares (which is 8.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lennar Insiders?

An insider sold Lennar shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Lennar makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Lennar that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

