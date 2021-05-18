This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

We note that the Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Independent Director, Gary May, recently sold US$51k worth of stock for US$103 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 5.2%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Leidos Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Miriam John, sold US$271k worth of shares at a price of US$106 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$103. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Does Leidos Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.6% of Leidos Holdings shares, worth about US$86m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Leidos Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Leidos Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Leidos Holdings is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Leidos Holdings. For example - Leidos Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

