This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

We'd be surprised if Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Phoebe Wood, recently sold US$429k worth of stock at US$41.42 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 17% in their holding.

In fact, the recent sale by Phoebe Wood was the biggest sale of Leggett & Platt shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$42.96. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 17%of Phoebe Wood's holding.

In the last year Leggett & Platt insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Leggett & Platt Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.2% of Leggett & Platt shares, worth about US$66m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Leggett & Platt that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

