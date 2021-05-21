This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of LCNB Corp., William Huddle, recently netted US$54k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$18.13. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 1.7%.

LCNB Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Independent Director William Huddle was not their only sale of LCNB shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$59k worth of shares at a price of US$14.86 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$17.69. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 2.2%of William Huddle's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$48k for 3.30k shares. On the other hand they divested 10.00k shares, for US$163k. William Huddle sold a total of 10.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$16.31. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:LCNB Insider Trading Volume May 21st 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 6.9% of LCNB shares, worth about US$16m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At LCNB Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, LCNB makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for LCNB (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

