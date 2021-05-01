This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

We wouldn't blame LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jason Lippert, the CEO, President & Director recently netted about US$1.6m selling shares at an average price of US$155. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 4.0%.

LCI Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Jason Lippert is the biggest insider sale of LCI Industries shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$147. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

LCI Industries insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:LCII Insider Trading Volume May 1st 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does LCI Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. LCI Industries insiders own about US$99m worth of shares. That equates to 2.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LCI Industries Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, LCI Industries makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for LCI Industries that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course LCI Industries may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.