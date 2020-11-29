This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Anyone interested in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) should probably be aware that the Chairman of the Board, Patrick Alexander, recently divested US$103k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$25.07 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 4.1% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Landmark Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Chairman of the Board Patrick Alexander was not the only time they sold Landmark Bancorp shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$25.21 per share in a -US$270k sale. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$25.31, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 8.9% of Patrick Alexander's stake.

Patrick Alexander ditched 28.57k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$25.34. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:LARK Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2020

Insider Ownership of Landmark Bancorp

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 22% of Landmark Bancorp shares, worth about US$25m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Landmark Bancorp Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Landmark Bancorp stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Landmark Bancorp is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Landmark Bancorp. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Landmark Bancorp and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

