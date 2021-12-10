This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Anyone interested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) should probably be aware that the Executive VP and GM of K&S Products and Solutions, Chan Pin Chong, recently divested US$261k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$60.00 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 5.2%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Fusen Ernie Chen, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.8m worth of shares at a price of US$56.82 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$68.30, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 7.2% of Fusen Ernie Chen's stake.

In total, Kulicke and Soffa Industries insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:KLIC Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Kulicke and Soffa Industries insiders own 2.9% of the company, worth about US$124m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kulicke and Soffa Industries Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Kulicke and Soffa Industries is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Kulicke and Soffa Industries you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

