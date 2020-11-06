This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA)

We note that the Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) Senior VP, James Simmons, recently sold US$87k worth of stock for US$28.87 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 6.6%.

Kraton Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by James Simmons is the biggest insider sale of Kraton shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$26.92. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:KRA Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2020

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Kraton

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Kraton insiders own about US$22m worth of shares. That equates to 2.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kraton Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Kraton stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Kraton you should be aware of, and 1 of these is concerning.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.