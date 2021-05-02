This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

Anyone interested in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Cheryl Shavers, recently divested US$169k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$21.09 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 23% in their holding.

Knowles Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Cheryl Shavers is the biggest insider sale of Knowles shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$20.90. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 23.00k shares for US$344k. On the other hand they divested 14.79k shares, for US$309k. In total, Knowles insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:KN Insider Trading Volume May 2nd 2021

Does Knowles Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Knowles insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Knowles Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Knowles you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

