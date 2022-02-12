This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Anyone interested in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) should probably be aware that a company insider, Dustin Ohlman, recently divested US$116k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$57.16 each. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 100% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice President of Operations - Swift, James Fitzsimmons, for US$246k worth of shares, at about US$50.44 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$55.33). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 95% of James Fitzsimmons's holding.

Insiders in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:KNX Insider Trading Volume February 12th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings insiders own 6.9% of the company, worth about US$635m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.