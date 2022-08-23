This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Some KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Partner, David Sorkin, recently sold a substantial US$3.4m worth of stock at a price of US$56.94 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 1.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At KKR

The Co-Founder & Executive Co-Chairman, Henry Kravis, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$384m worth of shares at a price of US$82.25 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$52.92). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, KKR insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:KKR Insider Trading Volume August 23rd 2022

Does KKR Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. KKR insiders own 26% of the company, currently worth about US$12b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The KKR Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of KKR stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for KKR you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

