This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

We'd be surprised if Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Richard Hamada, recently sold US$229k worth of stock at US$141 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 3.7% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Keysight Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman of the Board, Ronald Nersesian, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$12m worth of shares at a price of US$118 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$142). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 28% of Ronald Nersesian's stake.

In total, Keysight Technologies insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:KEYS Insider Trading Volume May 29th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.3% of Keysight Technologies shares, worth about US$89m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Keysight Technologies Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Keysight Technologies, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Keysight Technologies is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Keysight Technologies. While conducting our analysis, we found that Keysight Technologies has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

Of course Keysight Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.