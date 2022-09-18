This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

We note that the KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Independent Director, Carlton Highsmith, recently sold US$91k worth of stock for US$17.59 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 7.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At KeyCorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Information Officer & Executive VP, Amy Brady, sold US$281k worth of shares at a price of US$24.18 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$17.70. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

KeyCorp insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:KEY Insider Trading Volume September 18th 2022

Does KeyCorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.6% of KeyCorp shares, worth about US$94m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At KeyCorp Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - KeyCorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

