This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

We wouldn't blame Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Brian Hancock, the Executive VP & Chief Innovation Officer recently netted about US$576k selling shares at an average price of US$192. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 15%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kansas City Southern

In fact, the recent sale by Brian Hancock was the biggest sale of Kansas City Southern shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$188. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in Kansas City Southern didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:KSU Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2020

I will like Kansas City Southern better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Kansas City Southern Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Kansas City Southern insiders own about US$111m worth of shares (which is 0.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kansas City Southern Tell Us?

Insiders sold Kansas City Southern shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Kansas City Southern makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Kansas City Southern has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

