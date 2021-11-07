This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Some Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, William Stensrud, recently sold a substantial US$626k worth of stock at a price of US$31.30 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 16% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Juniper Networks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by William Stensrud was the biggest sale of Juniper Networks shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$31.29. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Juniper Networks shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:JNPR Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Juniper Networks

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Juniper Networks insiders own about US$124m worth of shares (which is 1.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Juniper Networks Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Juniper Networks stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Juniper Networks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Juniper Networks and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.