This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

We'd be surprised if Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, John Fahey, recently sold US$200k worth of stock at US$133 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 8.1% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Johnson Outdoors Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Terry London, for US$528k worth of shares, at about US$87.83 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$138, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 26% of Terry London's holding.

In the last year Johnson Outdoors insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:JOUT Insider Trading Volume May 16th 2021

Insider Ownership of Johnson Outdoors

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Johnson Outdoors insiders own about US$408m worth of shares (which is 30% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Johnson Outdoors Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Johnson Outdoors stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Johnson Outdoors makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Johnson Outdoors and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

