This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

We'd be surprised if Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Michael Murphy, recently sold US$153k worth of stock at US$116 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 1.9%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Jack in the Box

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP & Chief Supply Chain Officer, Dean Gordon, for US$301k worth of shares, at about US$100 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$115). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 34% of Dean Gordon's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Jack in the Box shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:JACK Insider Trading Volume May 20th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Jack in the Box insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$29m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Jack in the Box Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Jack in the Box makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Jack in the Box (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

