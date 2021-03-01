This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

We wouldn't blame J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that James Thompson, the Chairman of the Board recently netted about US$754k selling shares at an average price of US$151. That sale reduced their total holding by 12% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Gary George, for US$7.1m worth of shares, at about US$137 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$149. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 4.6% of Gary George's holding.

Insiders in J.B. Hunt Transport Services didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:JBHT Insider Trading Volume March 2nd 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that J.B. Hunt Transport Services insiders own 20% of the company, worth about US$3.1b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At J.B. Hunt Transport Services Tell Us?

Insiders sold J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with J.B. Hunt Transport Services and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

