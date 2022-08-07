This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

We'd be surprised if IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Monty Allen, recently sold US$116k worth of stock at US$37.71 per share. That sale was 15% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IRadimed

The insider, Christopher Scott, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$965k worth of shares at a price of US$50.06 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$37.52. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year IRadimed insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:IRMD Insider Trading Volume August 7th 2022

Does IRadimed Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that IRadimed insiders own 43% of the company, worth about US$203m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IRadimed Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought IRadimed stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, IRadimed makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for IRadimed (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

