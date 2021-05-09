This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN)

Anyone interested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) should probably be aware that the VP, Chief Accounting Officer & Corporate Controller, Scot Jafroodi, recently divested US$203k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$39.34 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 14% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Insteel Industries

Notably, that recent sale by Scot Jafroodi is the biggest insider sale of Insteel Industries shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$41.20). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 14%of Scot Jafroodi's holding.

Insiders in Insteel Industries didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:IIIN Insider Trading Volume May 9th 2021

Insider Ownership of Insteel Industries

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insteel Industries insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 4.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Insteel Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Insteel Industries stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Insteel Industries is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Insteel Industries and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

